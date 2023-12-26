3 critically injured in crash with Philadelphia Police vehicle

Three people were critically injured in a crash with a police vehicle early Tuesday, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:12 a.m. on Tuesday, when a vehicle that law enforcement said had been reported stolen crashed into a police vehicle on the 5700 block of Old York Road in North Philadelphia.

Officials said the police vehicle sustained minor damage and no officers were injured.

However, according to law enforcement officials three people in the stolen vehicle -- who police have not provided identifying details on -- were injured in the collision and were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were all listed in critical condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said an arrest was made and the stolen vehicle has been recovered.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.