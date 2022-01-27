New Jersey

3 Charged With Assaulting NJ Teen Before He Was Found Dead

Irving Mayren-Guzman was found dead Tuesday in Atlantic County

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three men have been charged with assaulting a 19-year-old who disappeared and later turned up dead in New Jersey.

John Hands, 24; Garnell Hands, 29; and Jamaul Timberlake, 30, were arrested Wednesday night and charged with assaulting Iving Mayren-Guzman in the parking lot of the Centerfolds Night Club in Pleasantville during the early morning hours of Jan. 23, the Pleasantville Police Department announced Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Mayren-Guzman was found dead Tuesday in Atlantic County. A cousin who was helping in the search found his body in a marshy area just east of the club where police said the assault took place.

“The Pleasantville Police Department would like to express their heartfelt condolences to the family of Irving during this tragic time,” Police Chief James Williams said in a written statement.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 4 hours ago

Minors Charged With Setting Fire That Shut Down Garden State Parkway

snow Jan 26

Nor'easter to Bring Saturday Snow: Timing, Where 7+ Inches Could Fall

Mayren-Guzman's aunt described him as a good kid who worked at an auto shop. He had plans of going to college and becoming a barber.

It was not immediately clear if the men charged with assaulting him had retained attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Mayren-Guzman's cause of death was pending an autopsy.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us