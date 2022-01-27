3 Charged With Assaulting NJ Teen Before He Was Found Dead

Three men have been charged with assaulting a 19-year-old who disappeared and later turned up dead in New Jersey.

John Hands, 24; Garnell Hands, 29; and Jamaul Timberlake, 30, were arrested Wednesday night and charged with assaulting Iving Mayren-Guzman in the parking lot of the Centerfolds Night Club in Pleasantville during the early morning hours of Jan. 23, the Pleasantville Police Department announced Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Mayren-Guzman was found dead Tuesday in Atlantic County. A cousin who was helping in the search found his body in a marshy area just east of the club where police said the assault took place.

“The Pleasantville Police Department would like to express their heartfelt condolences to the family of Irving during this tragic time,” Police Chief James Williams said in a written statement.

Mayren-Guzman's aunt described him as a good kid who worked at an auto shop. He had plans of going to college and becoming a barber.

It was not immediately clear if the men charged with assaulting him had retained attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Mayren-Guzman's cause of death was pending an autopsy.