3 charged with murder in 2016 Hamilton Mall parking lot slaying

Three men, all from Egg Harbor Township, NJ, have been charged in the murder of a man who was shot to death in the parking lot of the Hamilton Mall nearly eight years ago.

According to police officials, three men -- Steven Martinez, 30, Timothy Davis, 27, and Malik Boone, 30 -- have all been charged with murder, weapons offenses and other crimes in the November 25, 2016 killing of Demond Cottman.

On that evening, officials said, officers in Hamilton Township, NJ, responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Hamilton Mall to find Cottman and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

While the other victim of the shooting survived, police officials said, Cottman was pronounced at the scene.

Officials said that the three were charged on Wednesday last week after a lengthy investigation.

Martinez and Davis, police officials said, are currently in police custody. However, the third man charged in this case, Malik Boone, is considered a fugitive from justice, officials said.

Police officials are asking anyone with information about this incident or other crimes to contact the

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit he Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com.