3 Charged in Drive-By Shooting That Killed Girl, 10, in Vineland on July 4th

Three people have been arrested and charged in a drive-by shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl in Vineland, New Jersey, on the 4th of July.

Jasayde Holder was at a home on the 700 block of W. Earl Drive around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a car passed by. At least one gunman inside the vehicle then opened fire.

Jasayde was shot at least once and taken to the Inspira Medical Center - Vineland where she later died from her injuries.

On Wednesday, police arrested Xaxier Bogan, 20, of Upper Deerfield Township, William Harris, 28, of Vineland, and Karonjah Witt, 28, of Vineland, in connection to Jasayde's death.

Bogan is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and other related offenses.

Harris is charged with murder, aggravated manslaughter, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related offenses.

Witt is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related offenses.

New Jersey will move for the pre-trial detention of each suspect.

Jasayde had just completed 4th grade at Dane Barse School in Vineland prior to her death. Her family described her as a creative girl who loved music and riding her bike.