3 Charged as Man Hangs Out of Car, Fires AK-47 Near Temple University

Surveillance video captured the three driving around in a silver Kia near the school as one of the men hung out of the rear passenger window and fired the rifle near Broad and Norris streets

By Rudy Chinchilla

Two men and a woman have been charged with multiple counts after one of them was seen hanging out of a car and firing an AK-47 near Temple University.

Gregory Sizer, 30; Akeem Robinson, 31; and Jeanette Perez, 30, have been charged with multiple felony counts including risking catastrophe and being in possession of a firearm without a license, as well as related charges.

Surveillance video captured the three driving around in a silver Kia near the school as one of the men hung out of the rear driver's side door and fired the rifle near Broad and Norris streets around 3:09 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia Police Department Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said. The man firing the gun was Sizer, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Jane Roh said.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

A police officer spotted the car, which had temporary Delaware plates, around 4 a.m. less than a mile from where the shooting took place, leading to the trio’s arrest, Reilly said.

Sizer was assigned a public defender. NBC10 called the Defender Association of Philadelphia for comment, but its offices were closed for the weekend. Robinson and Perez were not yet listed in online court records.

