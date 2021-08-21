3 Charged as Man Hangs Out of Car, Fires AK-47 Near Temple University

Two men and a woman have been charged with multiple counts after one of them was seen hanging out of a car and firing an AK-47 near Temple University.

Gregory Sizer, 30; Akeem Robinson, 31; and Jeanette Perez, 30, have been charged with multiple felony counts including risking catastrophe and being in possession of a firearm without a license, as well as related charges.

Surveillance video captured the three driving around in a silver Kia near the school as one of the men hung out of the rear driver's side door and fired the rifle near Broad and Norris streets around 3:09 a.m. Friday, Philadelphia Police Department Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said. The man firing the gun was Sizer, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Jane Roh said.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

A police officer spotted the car, which had temporary Delaware plates, around 4 a.m. less than a mile from where the shooting took place, leading to the trio’s arrest, Reilly said.

Sizer was assigned a public defender. NBC10 called the Defender Association of Philadelphia for comment, but its offices were closed for the weekend. Robinson and Perez were not yet listed in online court records.