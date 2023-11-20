3 charged after Atlantic City police claim traffic stop led to discovery of over 1,200 bags of heroin

Three people have been charged after, officials with the Atlantic City Police Department claim, officers recovered more than 1,200 bags of heroin following a traffic stop on Friday night.

According to police, the traffic stop happened at about 6:19 p.m. on Friday, when a K9 unit detected narcotics in a vehicle when officers conducted a stop along the 200 block of N. South Carolina Avenue in Atlantic City.

At that time, police claim, officers found 200 individual bags of suspected heroin in the possession of the vehicle's driver, Kenneth Thompson, 24, of Atlantic City and another 50 individual bags of suspected heroin in the possession of Kareem Ellerbee, 25, also of Atlantic City. Ellerbee also had nine grams of suspected cocaine in his possession at the time, as well, police allege.

Both men were arrested and charged with drug offenses, law enforcement officials said.

An investigation into those suspected narcotics led officials to a home along the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue in Atlantic City where law enforcement officials allege they recovered another 1,125 individually packaged bags of suspected heroin.

The woman leasing that property, Johnette Snowden, 26, of Atlantic City, was charged with drug offenses, as well, though law enforcement officials said, she was not arrested.