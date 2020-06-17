3 Bucks County Men Sexually Abused Boys Over Several Years, DA Says

Three Bucks County men are accused of sexually abusing boys over the span of several years in unrelated incidents. Police also said two of the suspects raped the same boy despite not knowing each other.

Louis Charles Aiello, 57, was arrested at his home in the Penndel Borough on Tuesday while David Charles Hofmann, 60, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at his home in Bristol Township. Both men are charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other related offenses.

Aiello is accused of sexually abusing a boy between 2001 and 2007. The boy was 11 or 12 years old when the abuse started, investigators said. Aiello was a friend of the victim’s father and most of the abuse occurred at his Penndel home, according to police.

Despite not knowing Aiello, Hofmann is also accused of abusing that same victim between 1995 and 2007 with most of the incidents taking place at the boy’s home. Hofmann allegedly gave the victim several gifts in exchange for his silence.

While the boy told his parents about the abuse in 2007, it was not reported to police at that time, investigators said.

“I don’t believe in coincidences, but to have to report two cases of child predation at the same time is just awful to do,” District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said. “One way the public can help stop this type of abuse is to report ANY suspicious behavior by an adult towards a child to Childline or to the police.”

The boy’s parents recorded a video conversation with Hofmann after learning about the abuse, according to a criminal complaint. Police later used the video in their investigation.

Aiello is also accused of sexually assaulting a second boy between 2008 and 2010 starting when the victim was 14. Investigators said the abuse occurred frequently and typically at Aiello’s home. Aiello met the victim while working as a DJ at a wedding the boy was attending, according to officials.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 Aiello was often seen with young boys.

"Years ago there was an incident where he was inviting young neighborhood boys in his house to help him do things," the woman said. "And one of the parents got concerned and went down and told him that they didn't know him and they weren't allowed in his house. And then that was the end of that and it was quiet ever since. As far as our street."

Both men were charged the same week police arrested John Michael Evans, a 40-year-old Bucks County school bus driver and youth sports coach. Evans is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting two boys in Tullytown, including a foster child who was in his care.

Evans allegedly abused the two boys separately between January 2017 and June 2020. One of the victims told police that Evans began abusing him in April when he was 16-years-old, shortly after he was placed in his care.

Police said Evans possessed nude photos of the victim and arranged sexual encounters with other men in which he included the teen. Evans told the boy to tell the men that he was an adult if they asked, according to the criminal complaint.

Evans also told the boy that he had abused another teen in the past, stating that no one believed the first victim and that no one would believe him if he reported the abuse, according to the criminal complaint.

The first victim, now 17, reported in December that Evans had abused him on multiple occasions, according to officials. No charges were filed at the time however due to police not finding sufficient evidence, investigators said. Charges were later filed after the renewed investigation.

While all three cases are unrelated, investigators believe there are more victims out there. The boy who was abused by Aiello and Hofmann told police he remembered Aiello simultaneously sexually assaulting another teen boy during one incident, officials said. That teen has not been identified.

Hofmann also allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting other boys in a recorded phone call, according to the criminal complaint.

“This is a call for victims and witnesses,” Weintraub said. “If you or someone you know were victimized by any of these three defendants please come forward and report it. We will help you through this.”

If you believe you were victimized by Aiello or Hoffman or know someone who was, please call Falls Township Police Detective Stephen Reeves at 215-949-9100.

If you believe you were victimized by Evans or know someone who was, please call Bucks County Detective Lt. David Kemmerer or Detective David Coyne at 215-348-6354 and Tullytown Sgt. Andrew Bunda at 215-945-0999 ext. 225.