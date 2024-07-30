Three 13-year-old boys were arrested by police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday night after they were spotted in, what officials said, was a stolen car before they crashed and attempted to flee the vehicle.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2024, when police on patrol spotted a Kia Sportage driving near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Absecon Boulevard that had been reported stolen from the area of the 500 block of Delaware Avenue about three days prior.

Léelo en español aquí.

Upon spotting the police patrol vehicle, officials claimed, the boys fled the car but did not place the vehicle in park, allowing it to roll into a stop sign before coming to rest on a curb.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The officers who witnessed the boys abandon the vehicle, along with other responding officers, were able to apprehend all three of the juveniles shortly after the incident, officials said.

The three 13-year-old boys have been charged with burglary, criminal mischief and related charges.

Officials said the three were all released into the custody of a parent or guardian and citations were issued for those who allowed the children to be out on the streets after curfew and without supervision.