3 bodies discovered in Buckingham Township home in double murder-suicide

Officials in Bucks County are investigating after the bodies of three people were found in a home in Buckingham Township on Monday.

According to police, officials believe the incident is the result of a double homicide that happend at a home along the 3900 block of Charter Club Drive in "The Ridings of Buckingham” neighborhood.

Officials on Monday said that officers were called to the property at about 10:27 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, officials said first responders were told that three residents of the home, two men and a woman, were deceased.

Inside the home officers located the deceased all with apparent gunshot wounds to the head, according to the police.

Police identified the deceased as 59-year-old Steven Chow, 21-year-old Raymond Chow and 63-year-old Amy Troung.

Officials said that the investigation is still ongoing, but they believe that the elder Chow shot and killed the younger man and Troung while they laid in their beds, before fatally shooting himself a short time later.

On Monday morning, the Buckingham Township Police Department said on social media that an investigation was underway in that community.

Officials also said that there was no ongoing danger to the public due to this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.