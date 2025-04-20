3 arrested following car chase after teens shot at in Delaware, police say

Police in Dover, Delaware, have arrested three teenagers after, officials claim, they stole a car and led officers on a pursuit after they fired shots at a pair of teens early Saturday morning.

Officials said they have apprehended Leslie McGuire, 18, along with two boys aged 15 and 16, all of Dover, after an investigation into a shooting that happened in the area of Barrister Place and South Little Creek Road at about 7:51 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

According to police, officers responding to that area on a report of a shooting interviewed a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old who told police that they were shot at as they were walking in the parking lot of Country Farms Store and a white Kia Optima pulled up and four people, dressed in all black and wearing black masks, jumped out of the vehicle.

One of the people who hopped out of the car was armed with a revolver-style handgun and aimed it at the two victims and fired in their direction, police officials said.

However, no one was reported injured in this incident, officials said.

After the shooting, police recovered the Kia Optima abandoned in a parking lot of a car dealership in Goldboro, Maryland, where, officials determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Camden, Delaware.

At the dealership, officials determined that the same suspects stole a black Hyundai Elantra.

At about 4:26 p.m., on Saturday, officials found a car matching the description of the stolen Elantra driving without a license plate in the area of Capitol Green in Dover. When officers attempted to put the vehicle over, police officials claim, the vehicle sped away, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit led through Dover and Camden, Delaware, police officials said, before the vehicle was stopped in the area of WIllow Grove Road and Mahan Corner Road.

Here, officials said, they apprehended McGuire and two teen boys in the vehicle. Officials also recovered a revolver-style handgun from the car, police officials said.

All three individuals have been charged with reckless endangerment, gang participation, firearm violations and related offenses.