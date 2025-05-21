Delaware

3 armed gunmen rob armored car in Wilmington, Del., daytime attack, police say

Police in Wilmington, Del. are still investigating after three men carrying firearms robbed an armored car along Cornell Drive in Wilmington on Wednesday afternoon.

By Hayden Mitman

Wilmington, Delaware residents are being alerted by law enforcement officials to avoid the area of Cornell Drive in the area of Rogers Road on Wednesday after an armed robbery happened there.

Police shared an alert on social media concerning the incident.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, the investigation comes after three armed gunmen robbed an armored car along the 200 block of Cornell Drive in Wilmington, Del., on Wednesday afternoon.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Following the incident, officials said, all three gunmen fled on foot along Oakmont Drive and may have entered a vehicle.

At of about 2:45 p.m., officials told NBC10 that investigators are still gathering information. Also, officials have not yet provided any further information on how this incident unfolded nor have they said if anyone was injured during the course of this event.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing and updated information will be provided as it becomes available.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 2 hours ago

Teen accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old boy in Upper Darby on Sunday

Kensington 4 hours ago

‘I didn't want to get shot': Former officer Mark Dial takes stand at murder trial

Officials warn residents in the area that all three of the individuals involved in this incident are believed to be armed.

Anyone in the area that sees suspicious activity is asked to immediately contact 9-1-1.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us