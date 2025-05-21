3 armed gunmen rob armored car in Wilmington, Del., daytime attack, police say

Wilmington, Delaware residents are being alerted by law enforcement officials to avoid the area of Cornell Drive in the area of Rogers Road on Wednesday after an armed robbery happened there.

Police shared an alert on social media concerning the incident.

Large police presence on Cornell Drive in the area of Rogers Road in Wilmington. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fOp0N9b02l — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) May 21, 2025

According to police, the investigation comes after three armed gunmen robbed an armored car along the 200 block of Cornell Drive in Wilmington, Del., on Wednesday afternoon.

Following the incident, officials said, all three gunmen fled on foot along Oakmont Drive and may have entered a vehicle.

At of about 2:45 p.m., officials told NBC10 that investigators are still gathering information. Also, officials have not yet provided any further information on how this incident unfolded nor have they said if anyone was injured during the course of this event.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing and updated information will be provided as it becomes available.

Officials warn residents in the area that all three of the individuals involved in this incident are believed to be armed.

Anyone in the area that sees suspicious activity is asked to immediately contact 9-1-1.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.