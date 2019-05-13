2-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured in NJ Hit-and-Run, Officials Say

A two-year-old girl is in the hospital and a driver is behind bars in New Jersey. Drew Wilder reports. (Published Sunday, May 12, 2019)

A 2-year-old girl was struck by a pickup truck when she was crossing the street to go to church on Mother's Day, her family and officials said.

The driver fled the scene, but hours later a 26-year-old Newark man was arrested and charged in the case, officials said.

Eno Itoro was critically hurt, but she is expected to survive, her father Jameson Itoro told NBC 4 New York as he returned from the hospital.

"She’s alive and that’s all I need,” Itoro said.

Romane Errol, Sr., was arrested and charged with causing serious bodily injury and driving without a valid license, said Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose. It wasn't immediately known whether he had an attorney.

Eno suffered multiple rib fractures, a double collapsed lung and lung lacerations, Ambrose said.

The family was getting ready to go to church across the street from their home on Brookdale Avenue in the Lower Vailsburg neighborhood when the father says little Eno ran outside by herself and crossed the street.

Some members of the congregation rushed from their pews to find Eno lying on the street.

“When we got out there, you know, it was just really emotional," said church member Carmelle Fils-Aime. "It was really disheartening to see but we have faith and we know that God will never let us down.”

Eno was conscious when police arrived and brought to University Hospital.

Police asked anyone with information to call 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).