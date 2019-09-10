Three women are in the hospital after they were struck by a car in a parking lot in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The women were in a shopping plaza parking lot on 11th Street and Washington Avenue at 7:49 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle traveling in reverse, police said.

The women were taken to Jefferson University Hospital. Two of the women are in critical condition while a third woman is stable.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed. Police continue to investigate.