Car in Reverse Strikes 3 Women in South Philadelphia Parking Lot

The women were in a shopping plaza parking lot on 11th Street and Washington Avenue at 7:49 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle traveling in reverse, police said

By David Chang

Published Sep 10, 2019 at 9:46 PM | Updated at 12:19 AM EDT on Sep 11, 2019

    Three women are in the hospital after they were struck by a car in a parking lot in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.

    The women were in a shopping plaza parking lot on 11th Street and Washington Avenue at 7:49 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle traveling in reverse, police said.

    The women were taken to Jefferson University Hospital. Two of the women are in critical condition while a third woman is stable.

    The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed. Police continue to investigate.

      

