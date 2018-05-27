Three people are dead and one is in critical condition following a crash that caused a car fire just after 1 am at D Street and Whitaker Ave. First responders were unable to get passengers in the car that caught on fire out in time. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

A violent head-on crash between two cars along a North Philadelphia road ignited a fire in one of the vehicles that ultimately claimed the lives of three people trapped inside.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday at D Street and Whitaker Avenue in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.

One vehicle was heading north on Whitaker Avenue when the second car, which was heading south, attempted to make a left turn. Instead, it collided head-on with the other vehicle, Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Palumbo said.

The impact was so severe, one vehicle was sent careening onto the sidewalk. That car, which was carrying three people, burst into flames.

Smartphone video recorded by a witness showed intense flames shooting from every car window.

The driver and passenger were unable to escape the car. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was critically injured in the crash, Palumbo said. They are being treated at Temple University Hospital.

Palumbo said investigators believe both drivers were speeding. The speed limit on that stretch of Whitaker Avenue is 30 mph.

The crash remains under investigation.

