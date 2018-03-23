Nearly 72 hours after a fire tore through a North Philadelphia home causing the second floor to collapse and injure two firefighters and kill a man, fire officials say they've recovered the bodies of three additional victims.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said a man, his 25-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old son were recovered Friday night from inside a home along the 1800 block of N. 21st Street near Berks Street.

The home caught fire around midnight Wednesday during a lull in the major nor'easter that battered the region. That night, a man was found dead inside the home shortly after firefighters arrived.

During the firefight, the home's second floor collapsed. Two firefighters were injured and had to be taken to the hospital.



Firefighters, Medics Hurt Responding to Deadly House Fire

A fire tore through a North Philadelphia home overnight leaving a man dead and four first responders hurt. The man died in the Berks Street home. The firefighters battling the blaze were treated for minor injuries and two paramedics suffered minor injuries when they crashed while responding to the scene. (Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018)

Family members tell NBC10 they spent the past several days calling the Philadelphia Fire Department saying that all three relatives were missing. They asked that firefighters go back to the home and search for their bodies. That happened Friday evening.

"I want to know why they waited all this time to go in there and find my granddaughter on the step with her son," Herman Fripp, a family member, said Friday night.

Thiel said the collapsed floor blocked access to the section of the home where the bodies were found. He also said firefighters were unaware that three other people were in the home during the initial entry and investigation.

"This is the worst thing possible for us. Every fire death is tragic. This is worse than that," Thiel said.

The medical examiner will perform autopsies to determine the cause of death for all three victims.

