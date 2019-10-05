3 Men Stabbed Near Center City - NBC 10 Philadelphia
3 Men Stabbed Near Center City

By NBC10 Staff

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Drew Smith

    Three men were stabbed Saturday night near the entrance to a rescue mission on 13th and Vine streets during a fight that turned bloody, Philadelphia police said.

    The victims, all between the ages of 23 and 51 years old, were listed in stable condition.

    Police said the incident happened near Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, which feeds and shelters men experiencing homelessness. None of the victims appeared to be residents of the mission, according to police.

    No arrests were made and police did not say what led to the stabbings.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

      

