At least five people were hurt in a head-on crash along a Pennsville, New Jersey, road Friday night. Three people have died.

A head-on collision between two vehicles along a Salem County road left three people dead and sent two people to a trauma center with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. along S. Hook Road near Mahoney Road in Pennsville, New Jersey. Both vehicles involved were heavily damaged.

Three people died at the scene, Pennsville police said. Two others were flown by medical helicopter to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Authorities would not say whether there were additional people injured in the crash.