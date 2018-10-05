3 Killed, 2 Flown to Hospital After Head-on Crash Along South Jersey Road - NBC 10 Philadelphia
3 Killed, 2 Flown to Hospital After Head-on Crash Along South Jersey Road

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Head-on Crash Kills 3, Injures Others in Pennsville

    At least five people were hurt in a head-on crash along a Pennsville, New Jersey, road Friday night. Three people have died.

    (Published 29 minutes ago)

    A head-on collision between two vehicles along a Salem County road left three people dead and sent two people to a trauma center with serious injuries.

    The crash happened around 9 p.m. along S. Hook Road near Mahoney Road in Pennsville, New Jersey. Both vehicles involved were heavily damaged.

    Three people died at the scene, Pennsville police said. Two others were flown by medical helicopter to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. Their conditions were not immediately known.

    Authorities would not say whether there were additional people injured in the crash.

      

