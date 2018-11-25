Detectives look at evidence after a shooting in West Philadelphia injured three boys on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

Three boys — one as young as 8 years old — were shot in West Philadelphia on Sunday night and rushed to the hospital by responding police officers.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex along the 6000 block of Ludlow Street near 60th Street, Philadelphia police said.

An 8-year-old boy was shot once in the right side of his face, a 16-year-old was shot once in the right foot and a 15-year-old was shot once in the right hip, police said.

All three children were picked up by responding police officers and rushed to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in a department practice called "scoop and run." The practice, which police have been performing for several years and was recently profiled by the NBC10 Investigators, saves precious moments by getting shooting victims to trauma centers as quickly as possible.

Police said the 8-year-old and 16-year-old were listed in stable condition while the 15-year-old was critical.

Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said the 8-year-old was inside his home when a bullet came through the wall and hit him in the cheek.

Walker said the investigation is ongoing but it appears that one or two gunmen opened fire into a courtyard where the teens were standing.

At least nine bullet casings from two different types of handgun were found at the scene. Bullets hit at least one car and a second wall of the apartment complex.