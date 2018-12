Three bodies were found in a North Philadelphia home Saturday night, Philadelphia police said.

Two of the victims were found dead in the basement and one was discovered on the second floor of a house near 20th and Venango streets in the Tioga/Nicetown neighborhood, police said.

There was no sign of forced entry, but the home appeared to have been ransacked, officials said. No weapons were recovered at the scene.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.