Firefighters are battling a fast-moving fire in a Burlington County apartment complex.

The fire, which has hit three alarms, is burning at the Willingboro Square Apartments along the 7100 block of Millennium Drive in Willingboro, New Jersey, fire officials said.

A number of fire crews are on the scene trying to douse the flames with water from above.

The building has been evacuated. There are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.