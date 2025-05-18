2nd tornado confirmed in region from Friday's storms

A second tornado has been confirmed to have taken place during Friday's severe storms in the region, the National Weather said on Saturday.

The tornado touched down in Dorchester County, Maryland, and continued into Sussex County, Delaware, south of Bethel.

The NWS has not yet announced windspeeds or an EF rating for the tornado.

The severe storms on Friday also caused an EF-0 tornado to touch down in Collings Lakes, New Jersey, at around 12:52 p.m. with winds from 65 to 85 mph.

The NWS said they will release a full assessment on the damage on Sunday, which will also include an assessment of what took place in Gloucester County on Friday.

This is a developing story; check back for more details.