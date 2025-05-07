2nd Temple student suspended for antisemitic incident at Barstool bar

A second student has been suspended by Temple University as it continued its investigation into an antisemitic incident at Barstool Sansom Street that went viral this past weekend.

The identity of the second student and the specific reason for their suspension is not known.

The university began its investigation after a video posted on an Instagram Story on Saturday, May 3, went viral on X on Sunday, May 4, that showed a waitress at the bar holding up a sign that read "F--- the Jews."

The university initially suspended one student -- who has since identified himself as Mo Khan, 21 -- following the incident, which also resulted in two waitresses being fired and a public reaction from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who is Jewish.

Portnoy initially offered to pay for Khan and another student involved in the incident to go on a trip to tour Nazi concentration camps used during the Holocaust as a "teaching moment," but has since rescinded the offer, saying Khan initially took responsibility before backtracking.

"I'm sorry man. Tried to throw you a lifeline and make something out of this and now you're a citizen journalist? You had nothing to do with it? Buddy, you uploaded a video," Portnoy said in a video posted to his millions of social media followers.

Khan then released his own video to social media, where he called himself a citizen journalist and urged Portnoy to apologize and pay for restitution.

“They have no right to destroy my life over free speech and ultimately something that was an edgy joke,” he said in the video. “Frankly, they’re more worried about destroying and uprooting me than the thousands of people getting destroyed and uprooted in genocide.”

“That sign had no effect in terms of killing any Jews. However, Israel kills thousands of people on a daily basis,” he added. “Dave Portnoy and the greater Jewish community are acting as if they are the victims, when this whole time I am the victim.”

Portnoy posted a response to Khan's video, saying, "“You f---ing anti semitic piece of s---. And I tried to show grace. ... I tried to actually, now I feel dumb, to make it right. And now he does this video, blaming it on me.”

Mo Kahn is an anti semitic coward and liar. End of story. pic.twitter.com/G0UWNi75Gd — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 7, 2025

On Tuesday night, Khan also appeared on the internet show Stew Peters Live, which is known for promoting antisemitic beliefs, to defend the incident, saying the antisemitic sign was a political message about Israel's actions in the war in Gaza even though it did not mention Israel or its policies.

“It was clearly provocative, because it reminds people of what Israel’s actions are doing across the country,” Khan said. “So, I recorded it, uploaded it, didn’t expect much backlash.”

Temple University President John Fry reiterated his condemnation of the initial incident and condemned the comments made in the interview with Peters in his email, saying, "The content of this interview was both appalling and deeply offensive. Antisemitism is not tolerated at Temple. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms, and we will be relentless in efforts to combat it, especially when members of our community have been targeted because of their Jewish identity."

The president's message also mentioned and condemned a separate incident involving a video going viral on social media of a current Temple University student that "makes alarming comments related to the United States." The student has been identified as a member of the Students for Justice for Palestine, a group that is currently suspended and not recognized by the university for violating the Student Code of Conduct.

"While Temple is committed to honoring the principles of free speech and fostering an environment open to a diversity of thought, opinion and peaceful expression, the language and views expressed in these instances are reprehensible and not in keeping with our university’s values."

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident at Barstool Sansom Street.

