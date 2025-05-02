New Jersey

2nd teen faces arson charges in massive NJ wildfire

A 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with arson in connection to the Jones Road Wildfire.

By Brendan Brightman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A second teenager was arrested in connection to the Jones Road Wildfire that occurred in Ocean County last month.

Prosecutors announced a 17-year-old, who they did not name, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated arson, arson and hindering apprehension.

Léelo en español aquí.

Nineteen-year-old Joseph Kling, who was already in custody and charged with aggravated arson and arson, has now also been charged with hindering apprehension.

Kling appeared in court virtually Friday morning for a detention hearing to decide whether he should stay in jail, which was delayed until 2:30 p.m. The arrest of the second teen was announced shortly after.

The Jones Road Wildfire began on Tuesday, April 22. 15,300 acres have been burned since then, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. As of Friday morning, the fire is 80% contained.

This story is developing, check back for more updates.

Joseph Kling, the 19-year-old man accused of starting the wildfire that continues to burn through Ocean County, New Jersey, appeared before a judge on Thursday. NBC10's Brian Sheehan has the latest details on Kling and the wildfire. 

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and CourtsWildfiresOcean County
