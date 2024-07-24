West Philadelphia

2nd suspect sought in West Philly mass shooting that left 3 men dead

On Wednesday, Philadelphia police officials said 30-year-old Amir Jones was wanted for his suspected involvement in a shooting that left 3 dead and 6 injured in West Philly on Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

Police are seeking 30-year-old Amir Jones for his suspected involvement in a mass shooting that happened in West Philadelphia on Sunday, July 21.
Philadelphia Police Department

Just a day after charging a man that was injured in the West Philadelphia mass shooting that left three men dead -- including a pair of brothers -- and another six injured, law enforcement officials have named a second suspect that police are seeking for his suspected involvement in the incident.

On Wednesday, police officials named Amir Jones, 30, as a suspect in the deadly mass shooting that happened at about 2 a.m. on Sunday during a party in the Carroll Park section of West Philadelphia.

Officials described Jones as wearing a pair of camouflaged shorts and a white tee shirt the last time he was seen.

Earlier this week, police officials charged Tahir Shoatz, 28, who was shot in his shoulders and knee, as one of the offenders believed to have been involved in this incident.

Shoatz has been charged with three counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and related offenses.

In speaking to members of the press on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said, they expect to charge Jones similarly.

Vanore also said that officials believe Jones was injured in this incident.

"He was one of the six [injured]," Vanore said.

On Tuesday morning, officials identified the three men who died: Akil Jones, 33, who was pronounced at the scene along with his brother, Rashie Jones, 29, and 23-year-old Sakayi Robinson.

Police officials said anyone who sees Jones, they should not approach him and should contact 911 immediately.

Anyone who may have information on this suspected gunman or this incident can submit a tip by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line at 215.686.TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be shared anonymously here.

