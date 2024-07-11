2nd suspect arrested in North Philly mass shooting that left 7 hurt

A second person has been arrested in a mass shooting that left seven people injured in Philadelphia last month.

Khalif Duren, 23, turned himself in to police on the 400 block of North Broad Street on Wednesday, July 10, investigators said. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

Online court records don't list information on any legal representation who could speak on Duren's behalf.

The shooting occurred on June 19 at 6:21 p.m. Police said three suspects exited a dark gray Acura TSX that was parked on the corner of 26th and Somerset streets. The suspects then walked to the corner of Bambrey and Somerset streets, pulled out guns and opened fire on a group of people on Bambrey Street, according to investigators.

The suspects then returned to their vehicle and fled eastbound on Somerset Street, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

A 46-year-old woman, 29-year-old woman, 23-year-old man, 19-year-old man, 34-year-old woman, 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman were all injured in the shooting and taken to local hospitals.

The 19-year-old man – who had been shot in the back – was listed in critical condition. The six other victims were all stable, police said.

On June 21, police located the vehicle involved in the shooting through information developed during the investigation and placed it under surveillance, officials said. They then arrested 23-year-old Tyheed Harvey as he entered the vehicle, according to investigators.

Harvey was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

Police later identified Duren as well as Amirah Square, 20, as the two other suspects in the shooting.

L to R: Surveillance photo of the shooting, Amirah Square, photo of the shooting scene

While Duren is in custody, Square remains on the loose. Square stands 5-foot-3 and weighs between 110 and 115 pounds, police said.

Children continue to be struck by gunfire in Philadelphia. So far, minors have made up around 13% of the 576 reported shootings in the city this year as of July 10, 2024, according to data from the City Controller's Office.