What to Know A second suspect was arrested in a caught on camera shootout between armed robbers and an employee inside a corner store earlier this month.

William McIntyre, 25, and Resean Lewis, 25, are both charged with aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy and other related offenses.

Surveillance video shows the store manager's dog jumping on one of the suspects during the robbery moments before the shootout.

Investigators say William McIntyre, 25, and Resean Lewis, 25, entered a 24-hour store on Torresdale and Cheltenham Avenues in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood back on Feb. 1 around 3:50 a.m.

Both men were armed, announced a robbery and pointed their guns at store employees, investigators said. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the store manager's dog, named "Bullet," jumping on one of the suspects, temporarily distracting him. A 32-year-old store employee then pulled out her own weapon leading to a shootout between her and the armed men.

Investigators say Lewis was shot at least once during the gun battle while the 32-year-old woman was shot four times in her upper thigh and hip. She was taken to the hospital and later released.

Both Lewis and McIntyre fled the scene, investigators said. Less than an hour later, police were notified that Lewis had arrived at Temple University Hospital for treatment. He was identified as one of the suspects through the surveillance footage as well as fingerprints, investigators said.

Police also said Lewis was in violation of court supervision for a prior offense and wanted for arrest by police on a bench warrant since April 6, 2021. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, violation of the uniform firearms act, recklessly endangering another person and other related offenses.

Police later identified McIntyre as the second suspect. On February 8, the District Attorney's Office approved charges of aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, violation of the uniform firearms act, recklessly endangering another person and other related offenses for McIntyre. He was arrested Wednesday and arraigned on Thursday.

“Make no mistake: gun violence crimes carry severe consequences for those caught by police, prosecuted by the Philly DAO, and held accountable in our courts," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "This is a warning to young people who cannot see their own promise and a bright and productive future: gun violence and violent crime carry severe consequences not just for you, but for those who raised you and love you.”

