Police have a man in custody in connection with the murder of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. Investigators believe the shooting was over a drug dispute with Rivera’s father. Authorities are currently looking for a second suspect.

What to Know One man has been formally charged in the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl while a second man is in custody and being questioned.

Freddie Perez, 30, of Chester, Pennsylvania, is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to the death of Nikolette Rivera.

The second man has not yet been formally charged.

A second person was taken into custody in connection to the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old girl in her Philadelphia home.

Police announced Wednesday that the man is in custody but has not been formally charged as they continue to investigate.

Earlier Wednesday, police announced charges against another man, 30-year-old Freddie Perez of Chester, Pennsylvania, in connection to the girl's death. He is charged with murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder, police said. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday.

District Attorney Larry Krasner also announced his intent to file homicide charges against Perez.

“I want to thank the Philadelphia Police Department for working around the clock to bring those responsible for this terrible violence to justice," Krasner said. "Their diligence and swift work ensured Freddie Perez was brought into custody within days, and that we now have additional evidence to start to bring closure to this investigation."

Surveillance video with the help of tips led investigators to a vehicle that proved critical to catching Perez, Philadelphia Acting Police Commissioner Christine M. Coulter said. Perez was arrested at his Chester home that he shares with family members, including children, according to Coulter.

Arrest Made in Toddler's Shooting Death

A man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl, police confirmed Tuesday. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019)

It wasn't clear if Perez or another man was the actual shooter or otherwise involved in the shooting.

Rivera died from bullets fired into her home on North Water Street in Kensington on Sunday afternoon.

The girl was shot once in the back of the head while her mother was shot once in the right side of the head and once in the back. A contractor, who was doing work inside the home at the time, was also shot once in the stomach.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The child's mother and the man were both taken to Temple University Hospital. The man is in critical condition while the woman was listed in stable condition.

The shooting was likely drug-related and the intended target, the girl's father, was not home at the time, Coulter said Wednesday.

Another shooting occurred just minutes earlier on the 400 block of East Clearfield Street, which is about a half a mile away. No one was hurt during that shooting. Coulter said they found evidence that a rifle was used in the Water Street shooting while both a rifle and a handgun may have been used in the Clearfield Street shooting.

"We won’t rest until everybody who’s responsible for the little girl’s death and that incident are in custody," Coulter added.

Rivera was one of two young victims of gun violence over the weekend.

On Saturday, 11-month-old Yazeem Jenkins was shot while in the back seat of a car driving on North Seventh Street, police said.

Jenkins was struck four times by bullets: once in the head, once in the neck and twice in the buttocks, police said. He remains in critical condition and is not expected to fully recover from his wounds, according to investigators.

The city offered $30,000 rewards in both cases.