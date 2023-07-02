29-year-old man killed in Mill Creek shooting

Police are investigating after a Saturday evening shooting left a man dead in Philadelphia's Mill Creek neighborhood.

According to police, at around 8:36 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting along Wyalusing Avenue near N. 43rd Street to find a 29-year-old man lying in the roadway after he had been shot several times throughout his body.

Officials said that the man was pronounced at about 9:07 p.m. by medical professional at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police have not provided any further identifying information on the victim. However, officials said that an investigation is ongoing.

According to police data, as of July 1, there have been 210 homicides in the city so far this year.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.