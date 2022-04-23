29-Year-old Arrested After Brutally Stabbing Man in Head

A 29-year-old man was arrested and accused of brutally stabbing an acquaintance in the head Saturday morning in Belfield, police said.

Authorities said police were called around 2:59 a.m. to the 2000 block of Conlyn Street Saturday, where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds and with a knife impaled on his head.

The victim later told investigators that the suspect was a family friend and was later arrested on the 2100 block of Oxford Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is also being investigated for his role in the death of a 50-year-old woman inside her home in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood Thursday.