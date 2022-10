16 families were displaced Saturday morning after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Camden County, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a four-alarm fire on a balcony around 12:30 a.m. on West Branch Avenue in Pine Hill, fire officials told NBC10.

Eight units destroyed and eight units sustained extensive damage, leaving a total 29 individuals displaced, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.