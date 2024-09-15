28-year-old man dragged to death in Southwest Philly hit-and-run

A 28-year-old man was killed on Saturday when, officials say, he was struck by driver then dragged for about 100 feet, after an altercation in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:20 a.m., as officers were dispatched to the intersection of 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue on a report of a crash.

Here, officials said, first responders found the body of a 28-year-old man laying unconscious in the roadway.

The man, who officials have not yet provided further information on, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 4:04 a.m., police officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators believe the man was killed, officials said, as the result of an altercation that happened at that intersection.

The man, police said, was involved in an altercation with another man, who was behind the wheel of a white Dodge Durango with tinted windows when, the victim stood in front of the Durango as the argument continued.

Police claim the driver of the Durango accelerated into the victim, hitting him and dragging him for approximately 100 feet before he stopped the vehicle.

After the collision, police officials said the driver to the truck got out of the vehicle, looked at the victim for a brief moment and then hopped back into the Durango and fled the scene of the incident.

Police officials are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit tips anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this incident.