28-Year-Old Dies in Delaware Crash

Police in Delaware are investigating after an early morning crash left a 28-year-old man dead in Felton.

According to police, just before 2 a.m., on Saturday, officers responded to a crash along Hopkins Cemetery Road at the intersection of Fox Hunters Road, where a black 1998 Dodge Ram had overturned.

The truck, police said, was likely approaching a curve at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to spin and exit the north side of the roadway before it overturned.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Harrington, sustained critical injuries and, officers said, he was pronounced on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, investigators said. Police noted that the man's identity has been withheld until his family and relatives can be notified.