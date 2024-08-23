At least 2 cars crashed on I-276 forcing all westbound lanes to close for half-hour Friday evening

Drivers were experiencing some delays on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Friday afternoon after a crash.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 on Interstate 276 near Exit 351, or the Bensalem interchange.

Léelo en español aquí

At least two cars were involved in the crash that happened in the westbound lanes.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 5 p.m. where two tow trucks and an ambulance were visible.

A black SUV was up on one of the tow trucks and a white sedan could be seen with damage to the back.

Traffic could be seen backed up for at least one mile.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.