27-Year-Old Killed in Easter Morning Shooting

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the city's Mantua neighborhood left a 27-year-old man dead, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials said the incident happed at about 4:13 a.m., when officers responded to the 400 block of N. Dekalb Street to find a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man, whose identity has not yet been shared by police, was taken to a nearby hospital where, investigators said, he was pronounced at about 4:34 a.m.

No arrests have yet been made in connection to this shooting, but officials said the incident is still under investigation.



There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.