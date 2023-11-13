27-year-old bicyclist killed in crash on White Horse Pike

Police in New Jersey are investigating after a man was killed while riding a bicycle along White Horse Pike in Berlin.

According to police, the incident happened just before 5 a.m., when officer were dispatched to the intersection of White Horse Pike and S. Franklin Avenue, after a man had been struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.

The man -- who officials identified as Nicholas Krier, 27 -- was riding a bike northbound on S. Franklin Avenue, and attempted to cross over White Horse Pike, when police said, he was struck by a 2010 Subaru Outback headed eastbound on Route 30.

Officials said the 47-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Subaru stayed on the scene of the crash after the incident.

Krier, officials said, succumbed to his injuries after the crash.

According to police, a witness said that the Subaru had the green light when it was approaching the intersection.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.