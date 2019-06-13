Police have not said how the woman, who lived alone in Plainsboro, was killed, only that it wasn't an accident. NBC 4 New York's Roseanne Colletti reports.

A 26-year-old woman was found dead in her New Jersey apartment, and police have not yet found how she died — only acknowledging it was not an accident.

The mysterious case of Carolyn Byington began when coworkers reached out to police to perform a wellness check on her, but cops found Byington unresponsive in her Plainsboro home. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The senior associate worked at a marketing advertising firm in Princeton, and lived alone.

The medical examiner’s office has ruled the death a homicide, and police are investigating the case as such. However officials have not said anything about a cause of death or the circumstances of Byington’s death, including whether or not they are looking for suspects or people to question.

The investigation is ongoing.