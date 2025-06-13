Your guide to Philly's 250th U.S. Army birthday celebration

As the U.S. Army's 250 birthday approaches, celebrations and parades are set to take place across the country, including in Philadelphia. With those celebrations come road closures, SEPTA delays and parking restrictions.

The 250th U.S. Army celebration is a free three-day party hosted by the Penn and Franklin Chapter of the Association of the United States Army.

The citywide celebration began on Friday, June 13, and concludes on Sunday, June 15. You can find the full list and schedule of events here.

Traffic delays are to be expected during the duration of these events. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and public transportation options, including the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, and Regional Rail.

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed for setup starting at approximately 6 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 and Friday, June 13:

North curb lane of Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street

The following streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 14:

Market Street between 4th Street and 6th Street

Chestnut Street between 5th Street and 6th Street

Arch Street between 4th Street and 6th Street

Ranstead Street between 4th Street and 5th Street

6th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

5th Street between Race Street and Chestnut Street

The following streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 15:

2nd Street between Filbert Street and Chestnut Street

5th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Spruce Street

Chestnut Street between 2nd Street and 6th Street

Walnut Street between 5th Street and 6th Street

Parking Restrictions

Motorists should take notice and must adhere to posted “Temporary No Stopping/Parking” signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Public Transportation

SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, through approximately 11 p.m.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at www.septa.org and @SEPTA on X.

Public Safety Information

Throughout the event, the City will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services for the event and in the surrounding vicinity.

Attendees should never leave bags or other items unattended. In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity, or item (backpack, package, container, etc.), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

In addition, the public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

For tips and general information about being prepared and ready at special events, read the Special Event Safety Guide before you attend.

Public Safety Alerts

Sign up for free ReadyPhiladelphia text alerts from the City to get updates on traffic and transit, along with public safety updates. Text ReadyPhila (one word, no space) to 888-777.

Follow the Office of Emergency Management @philaoem and Philadelphia Police @phillypolice on X for updates.