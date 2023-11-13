25-year-old man shot to death in Philly's East Poplar neighborhood

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 25-year-old man, who had been shot in an incident that happened in the city's East Poplar neighborhood, died Monday shortly after he was dropped off at a local hospital.

According to police, the man -- who officials have not yet provided the identity of -- was shot in the arm, back and pelvis in an incident that happened at about 9:48 a.m. along the 1100 block of N. Franklin Street.

Law enforcement officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 10:42 a.m.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing though, no weapon was recovered and no arrests have yet been made.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.