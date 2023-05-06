25-Year-Old Driver Killed After Crashing into House in Philly's East Poplar Neighborhood

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, a car traveling at a high rate of speed drove into a home near the intersection of 7th and Green streets in the city's East Poplar neighborhood, early Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to the incident at about 3:09 a.m. on Saturday, after a vehicle had reportedly struck a pole at that location before continuing on into a house.

The 25-year-old man who, police said, was at the wheel of the vehicle when it crashed was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced at about 3:40 a.m.

On Saturday afternoon, officials said Tyreese Clark from North Philadelphia died in the crash.

Officials said that investigators believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, northbound on N. 7th Street, before Clark likely lost control and caused the crash.

Law enforcement officials said the incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.