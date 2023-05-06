Philadelphia

25-Year-Old Driver Killed After Crashing into House in Philly's East Poplar Neighborhood

An early morning crash near the intersection of 7th and Green streets left a man dead

By Hayden Mitman

A firefighter inspects damage to a home along N. 7th Street in Philadelphia after a car crashed into a building early Saturday.
NBC10

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, a car traveling at a high rate of speed drove into a home near the intersection of 7th and Green streets in the city's East Poplar neighborhood, early Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to the incident at about 3:09 a.m. on Saturday, after a vehicle had reportedly struck a pole at that location before continuing on into a house.

The 25-year-old man who, police said, was at the wheel of the vehicle when it crashed was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced at about 3:40 a.m.

On Saturday afternoon, officials said Tyreese Clark from North Philadelphia died in the crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said that investigators believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, northbound on N. 7th Street, before Clark likely lost control and caused the crash.

Law enforcement officials said the incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 48 mins ago

Jury to Resume Deliberations in Ex-SWAT Officer's Trial

Philadelphia 76ers 3 hours ago

For Sixers and Their Starting Guards, Margin for Error Now Undeniably Small Vs. Celtics

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us