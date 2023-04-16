24-Year-Old Dies in Lawndale Shooting

Police are investigating after an early Sunday shooting in the city's Lawndale neighborhood left a 24-year-old man dead.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:28 a.m. on Sunday, when a man was shot multiple times in the torso in an incident that occurred along the 6400 block of Lawndale street.

Law enforcement officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 1 a.m.

There has been no arrest, however, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.