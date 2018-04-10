A woman was killed while others were hurt following a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. We hear from witnesses as well as people who are pushing to improve the safety of the road.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly car crash Sunday morning on Roosevelt Boulevard that killed one woman and left four others injured, Philadelphia police said.

Zamir Allen has been charged with aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence; driving under the influence, providing a false ID to law enforcement officials and related offenses, police said.

The long list of charges stem from a violent crash near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Tyson Avenue in Mayfair shortly 7 a.m. Sunday. Diana Como, 52 years old, was killed when Allen reportedly slammed into the car her husband was driving, a witness told NBC10. Como was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash sent fragments of car parts and other debris flying into the street. Traffic was stalled for several hours while investigators rushed to respond and shut down adjoining streets for much of Sunday morning.

Police said three cars were involved in the crash. One person suffered a leg fracture and another man suffered a non-life threatening head injury, according to investigators. Two other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Residents told NBC10 crashes are a regular occurrence on the boulevard, and urged local lawmakers to better protect the community from speeding drivers.