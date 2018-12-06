The daughter and niece of two of the three people found dead inside a Philadelphia home is speaking out as police continue to investigate.

Loved Ones of Victims Found Dead in Home Speaks Out

A man has been arrested in connection to a triple murder in North Philadelphia.

Tahzay Young, 23, was arrested for murder after three people were found slain inside a North Philadelphia home Saturday while police responded to a burglary in progress. Young was renting a room in the home at the time of the murders, police said.

Police have identified the victims as 92-year-old Warren Harrison and his girlfriend, 60-year-old Khadijah Abdullah, as well as her brother, 57-year-old Earl Cottle.

The call came around 7:30 p.m. after a woman walked into the home to find it ransacked. When police arrived, they found three victims dead inside.

All of the bodies were wrapped inside blankets or something similar, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. Investigators say one victim was stabbed while the other two were beaten to death.

Two of the victims were found dead in the basement and one was discovered on the second floor of the house, located at 19th and Venango streets in the Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood, according to officials.

"To find your father dead, wrapped in a blanket, I wouldn't wish that on nobody," Varleen Henderson, a neighbor of the man, told NBC10.

Henderson had fond memories about her neighbor.

"He would always sit on his porch, drink his coffee, read his newspaper," Henderson said. "Always asked about everybody."

Investigators have not released the victims' identities but say the woman was in a relationship with the 91-year-old man while the third victim was the woman's brother who was visiting the home.

"There are a lot of questions right now," Ross said. "It's very tragic circumstances."

Family members of the victims reported that some items were stolen from the home.

"I would like to find justice for my mom and the people who were murdered," Fatima Daley, the daughter of the female victim and niece of the third victim told NBC10.

There was no sign of forced entry, police said. No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

"My mom was loved by everyone who knew her," Daley said. "She was a sweetheart. She helped a lot of people. Always kept a smile on her face."

The bodies were found about five hours after police discovered a body wrapped in a blood-soaked carpet at a different North Philadelphia home. Two men and a woman were in custody regarding that death, police said.