22-year-old man shot to death in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was killed in a shooting that happened in North Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:42 p.m. as officers responding to a reported shooting along the 3100 block of N. Stillman Street, discovered Nadir Smith, of North Philadelphia, suffering from gunshot wounds to his head, chest and back.

Law enforcement officials said that first responders took Smith to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 10:45 p.m.

No arrest has been made and officials have not explained a motive for the killing, but police said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.