21-Year-Old Man Killed in West Philly Shooting

Police in West Philadelphia are investigating after a 21-year-old man was killed on the sidewalk along the 200 block of N. Robinson Street on Monday night.

According to police, at about 7:17 p.m., first responders to a report of a person with a gun found Jordan Hayward, of Southwest Philadelphia, laying on the sidewalk after he had been shot in the head and leg.

Officials transported him to a nearby hospital, where investigators said, he was pronounced at about 11:16 p.m.

No arrests have yet been made and no weapon was recovered, but officials said an investigation is ongoing.

