Man arrested in 2022 slaying of pregnant teen in Philly's Frankford neighborhood

The U.S. Marshals Task Force, on Friday morning, arrested a man wanted in the 2022 murder of a pregnant 17-year-old girl who was killed while walking her dog in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

According to police, the task force apprehended Qasim Pointer, 21, in Newark, Delaware after he had been sought on murder, conspiracy and related charges tied to an incident that happened on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street on September 11, 2022.

This morning, Qasim Pointer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Newark, DE. Pointer was wanted for homicide charges relating to a Sept. 2022 incident that occurred in Philadelphia where a pregnant female was shot and killed on the 5300 block of Horrocks St. pic.twitter.com/FR2kyuNqd9 — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) August 4, 2023

Law enforcement officials said the incident occurred at about 8:51 p.m. just after 17-year-old Teryn Johnson had exited a convenience store with a friend.

Officials said they believe Pointer had been stalking Johnson, before he fired six shots at the pair, striking and killing the pregnant teen.

The other girl was uninjured, officials said.