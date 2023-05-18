$20K Reward Offered for Arrest of Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Woman

Police released surveillance video of a man who they say shot and killed a woman in Philadelphia over the weekend.

The 45-year-old woman was on the 2400 block of North 29th Street at 5:59 a.m. on Sunday when she was shot in the head. She was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video of a suspect in the shooting as well as a vehicle he may have been driving.

The suspect is described as a thin Black male between the ages of 25 and 35 with a beard and a twisted/braided hairstyle. Investigators also said he may be driving a tan Infinity SUV with heavy front-end damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information on the shooting or suspect, please call Philadelphia Police.