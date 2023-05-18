$20K Reward Offered for Arrest of Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Woman

Police released surveillance video of a man who they say shot and killed a woman in Philadelphia over the weekend.
The 45-year-old woman was on the 2400 block of North 29th Street at 5:59 a.m. on Sunday when she was shot in the head. She was later pronounced dead.
On Thursday, police released surveillance video of a suspect in the shooting as well as a vehicle he may have been driving.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
The suspect is described as a thin Black male between the ages of 25 and 35 with a beard and a twisted/braided hairstyle. Investigators also said he may be driving a tan Infinity SUV with heavy front-end damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
If you have any information on the shooting or suspect, please call Philadelphia Police.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.