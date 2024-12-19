The Atlantic City Airshow has been canceled for 2025, officials announced.

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber made the announcement on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

“After careful consideration, the Atlantic City Airshow will take a strategic pause for 2025. We will use this time to reevaluate the overall operations of the show – reevaluating community engagement, assessing costs, reviewing logistics and creatively considering what future Atlantic City Airshows could look like. It is our sincere hope that we will once again be in a position to hold an Airshow in 2026,” a spokesperson wrote. “Our goal is to ensure the long-term viability of the Airshow – it is New Jersey’s largest free event, a 20-year tradition, that has brought joy to hundreds of thousands of visitors and residents alike. We recognize the Airshow's significant role in our community and to the tourism economy, and we are steadfast in our dedication to preserving its legacy, while adapting to current economic realities.”

The 2024 airshow was canceled as well earlier this year after officials said that a major act withdrew from the show. The cancellation occurred after the South Jersey Transportation Authority provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to save the 2024 show earlier this year. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said it costs around $300,000 to put on the show.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Small told NBC10 in July that the airshow brings in more than 500,000 people over the two-day span in August, leading to a $50 million dollar economic boom for the Atlantic City area.