2020 Widener University High School Leadership Award Recipients Announced

Widener University in partnership with NBC10, is proud to recognize 160 students from throughout the Greater Philadelphia region as winners of the 2020 Widener University High School Leadership Awards. Now in its ninth year, the awards program honors local high school students for their abilities to stand up for what is right, address a wrong and make a difference in their communities or schools.

Honorees gathered for a virtual award event on November 6, where they heard remarks from NBC10’s Tracy Davidson, Widener University President Julie E. Wollman and others, including Jason LeVasseur, a leadership speaker and workshop facilitator, who gave the keynote address.

“Through the High School Leadership Awards, Widener University has the pleasure of honoring the inspiring young leaders within our community who demonstrate courage and strong leadership,” said Widener University President Julie E. Wollman. “This year we are extremely proud to recognize these students who embody the important principals of character and leadership, and who work to create positive change in their communities. It is my pleasure to give all the honorees this well-deserved recognition."

Award recipients will also receive a scholarship of $20,000 over four years should they enroll at Widener University as a freshman for undergraduate studies. Honorees who choose to attend Widener are known as Apogee Scholars. As Apogee Scholars, students will have an opportunity to receive four years of valuable leadership programming and experiences. Through our Leadership Institute, Apogee Scholars can uncover their potential and further develop their leadership skills by earning a leadership certificate or pursuing a minor in leadership studies.

“NBC10 and Telemundo62 are proud to continue our partnership with Widener University and the Widener High School Leadership Awards which recognizes the leaders of tomorrow,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “These students have achieved academic excellence while inspiring positive change in their communities.”

For more information regarding the Widener University High School Leadership Awards and to view a complete list of winners, visit the High School Leadership Awards page.