2020 Philadelphia Latino Film Festival Goes Virtual

The Philadelphia Latino Film Festival (PHLAFF) will host its ninth season virtually on June 4–7, 2020. Film screenings, workshops, lectures and special events will be available to enjoy from home throughout the festival weekend. PHLAFF’s creative team will update the festival audience with details about its 2020 virtual offerings in the coming weeks on social media @PHLatinFilmFest.

"Connecting with our audiences is more important than ever,” said Marangeli Mejia-Rabell, director of PHLAFF. “That is why we are producing a festival experience to provide communities with powerful alternatives."

After reviewing more than double the amount of submissions received last year, PHLAFF congratulates filmmakers whose films were selected for the 2020 season. The Festival is honored to recognize these films for their cinematic achievements in film making that bring together everything that makes a film great: direction, acting, cinematography and script-writing and storytelling. For more information, visit: https://www.phlaff.org/festival/2020/film-index