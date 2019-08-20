If you're down the shore this afternoon, you may be looking up. The popular Atlantic City air show is underway-- featuring the US Air Force Thunderbirds.

What to Know The annual Atlantic City Airshow starts at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.

The USAF Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, GEICO Skytypers and Royal Air Force Red Arrows are among the performers.

From getting there to parking to the best spots to watch, we got you covered.

You will hear thunder over the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk Wednesday as a summer tradition returns to the sky.

Here is your quick guide to the free 2019 Atlantic City Airshow, "A Salute to All Those That Serve," which draws thousands to the Jersey Shore town.

How Do I Get to the Airshow?

You can drive to Atlantic City, bike from nearby shore towns, hail a taxi, take a bus or Jitney or use New Jersey Transit’s Atlantic City Rail Line. (Get the full train schedule.)

Where Should I Park my Car?

The Borgata will provide a complimentary airshow shuttle for guests and the public (parking costs $5) beginning at 10 a.m. from the North Entrance of its surface lot. The shuttle will drop off passengers at Brighton Park. The last shuttle back to the Borgata is at 4:30 p.m.

Limited street parking as well as parking at casino and resort garages are also available. If you plan on parking in a lot get there early and allow time to park. Parking rates vary. More parking information can be found here.

What Time Do the Aerial Acrobatics Begin?

A National Anthem Flag jump by the U.S. Army Golden Knights kicks off the fun at 11:30 a.m. About eight minutes later, the Golden Knights Parachute Team will perform a mass exit show.

Which Performers Are Expected to Soar?

Besides the Golden Knights, the GEICO Skytypers, Delaware State Hornet Flight Formation Team and Royal Air Force Red Arrows will perform.

The headliner comes at 3 p.m. with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds taking to the sky over Atlantic City.

What’s the Airshow Forecast?

Wednesday the pattern of heat, humidity, and scattered storms continues, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei says.

Good news, however, for the airshow as rain chances are limited to the later hours of the day, and the strongest storms are likely to hit well north of the Jersey Shore. This means the flyby hours should be dry.

The area will still be hot and humid, with temperatures along the Atlantic City shore hitting the mid 80s by 11:30 a.m. and rising to the upper 80s during the afternoon. Humidity will have it feeling more like the 90s, but a dip in the ocean should help cool everyone down.

What Are the Best Spots to View the Airshow?

The airshow is free to view from the beach, boardwalk and the water, but boaters should be aware that there is a Coast Guard-enforced “no boat zone” close to the coast line. “Limited handicap viewing space is at Montpelier Ave & Boardwalk Pavilion,” organizers say.

Beachgoers Look Toward the Sky for AC Airshow

Ocean facing hotel rooms and outdoor venues are great places to see the show and grab a drink or have a bite. The Press of Atlantic City has 15 spots picked out, including the Vue at The Claridge, Bally’s Beach Bar and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino beach and balcony bars.

Your Pre-show Checklist, Care of the Airshow

Be sure to wear light clothing and plenty of sunscreen, organizers say. You can bring snacks or plan to eat something on the boardwalk.

“Beach accessories, chairs, umbrellas, hats and bathing suits are welcomed on the beach,” organizers say.

Organizers also encourage people to bring binoculars and cameras to capture all the action. You can listen to the airshow using a portable radio by tuning into WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM.